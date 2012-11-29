DR. OZ: Sticking To The Exact Same Morning Routine Will Make You Healthier

Photo: @frabybaby via statigram

Dr. Mehmet Oz made a great appearance at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference this afternoon.He spoke with BI Editor Alyson Shontell about how he got his start, what it’s like juggling 10 jobs at once (heart surgeon, TV mogul, writer, father, husband), and what some of his secrets are for success.



One of his more interesting tips: Even though it sounds boring, you should stick to the same rigid schedule every day and give yourself the opportunity to make as few decisions as possible, since decision-making depletes willpower.

For Dr. Oz, that schedule is:

Wake up a little bit before 6AM

7-10 minutes of yoga

Hit the shower

Eat Greek yogurt and blueberries or steel-cut oatmeal

Arrive at the TV studio or operating room by 10 AM

Afternoons are the only time Dr. Oz allows himself to be faced with making decisions. Leaving room for decisions causes people to choose the easy way out when it comes to dieting and exercise.

