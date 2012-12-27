Dr. Oz's Three Health Tips For A Happier And Longer Life

Dr. Mehmet Oz is not only a media personality with a hit talk show and an amazing mentor, that is Oprah.
He is a heart surgeon who still operates at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
When we interviewed Dr. Oz about making it into show business at our IGNITION conference recently, we had to ask him about his tips for leading a happier and longer life.
Watch below what one of the most famous doctors in the world had to say.
