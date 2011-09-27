Dr. Oz Hazes His Daughter And Other Highlights From The Premiere Of ABC's "The Chew" (VIDEO)

Goodbye soaps, hello food.



On Monday, ABC’s new daytime talk show “The Chew” finally made its debut.

One of the show’s hosts Mario Batali wasn’t actually in-studio.

Co-host Carla Hall didn’t get a word in during the first half of the episode.

And front-row audience members sat behind a dining table while sampling everything the hosts cooked up (as the rest of the audience sat and sadly watched).

But the real fun unfolded during co-host Daphne Oz‘s segment.

Reminding us that Dr. Oz, is, in fact, Daphne’s dad — her segment was titled “Things My Dad Taught Me” — producers “surprised” everyone with a visit from the celebrity doctor.

Completely taking over the segment, Dr. Oz pulled the embarrassing dad card by repeatedly interrupting his daughter to tell childhood stories about her.

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

