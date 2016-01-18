The 'Sexiest Doctor Alive' has 1 million Instagram followers and wants to find love

A handsome, New York-based doctor with over one million Instagram followers is auctioning himself off for charity in partnership with the dating app, Coffee Meets Bagel.
Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, who goes by the handle Dr. Mike, is a second-year family medicine resident at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, as well as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.
The 26-year-old Varshavski has model good looks and went viral last year for being People Magazine’s “Sexiest Doctor Alive.” His Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter were flooded with follows, likes, and comments.
Now Varshavski is trying to turn his internet fame to good use by auctioning off a date weekend to one lucky winner — a trip to New York City, a stay in a 4-star hotel, and a dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. All donations will go to a charity called The Limitless Tomorrow Foundation, which is Varshavski’s own charity that helps students reach their goals.
This is Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, a second-year family medicine resident at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ.
He specialises in Osteopathy, which focuses on treating and strengthening joints, muscles, and the spine.
But like many New Yorker, is just trying to find a date. Varshavski is auctioning off a date in New York with a stay at a 4-star hotel and dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
