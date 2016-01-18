The 'Sexiest Doctor Alive' has 1 million Instagram followers and wants to find love

doctor.mike/Instagram Dr. Mikhail Varshavski is auctioning off a date with himself.

A handsome, New York-based doctor with over one million Instagram followers is auctioning himself off for charity in partnership with the dating app, Coffee Meets Bagel.

Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, who goes by the handle Dr. Mike, is a second-year family medicine resident at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, as well as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The 26-year-old Varshavski has model good looks and went viral last year for being People Magazine’s “Sexiest Doctor Alive.” His Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter were flooded with follows, likes, and comments.

Now Varshavski is trying to turn his internet fame to good use by auctioning off a date weekend to one lucky winner — a trip to New York City, a stay in a 4-star hotel, and a dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. All donations will go to a charity called The Limitless Tomorrow Foundation, which is Varshavski’s own charity that helps students reach their goals.

This is Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, a second-year family medicine resident at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ. He's People Magazine's 'Sexiest Doctor Alive.' Varshavski goes by 'Dr. Mike' on social media. He has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. He specialises in Osteopathy, which focuses on treating and strengthening joints, muscles, and the spine. He's loving his life in New York City. But like many New Yorker, is just trying to find a date. Varshavski is auctioning off a date in New York with a stay at a 4-star hotel and dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. The money will go to his charity, The Limitless Tomorrow Foundation. Varshavski is also an animal lover and has a husky named Roxy. 'Just a man and his dog against the world,' his Instagram bio says. This real life McDreamy also has expensive taste in cars. And he loves to travel. Here he's off to Switzerland. And here he is in Budapest. He's also very athletic. Here he is boxing. And playing tennis. Ultimately, we don't think Varshavski will have trouble finding a date. 'Doctors are very popular with women,' Varshavski told The Daily Mail. 'The field of medicine is one you have to have a lot of dedication to enter. It shows you're really committed, and that's one of the most important factors women look for in a relationship.'

