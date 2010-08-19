"Dr. Laura" Quits Radio After realising It's Not OK To Use The "N-Word"

In case you haven’t been following, last week, radio talk show veteran Dr. Laura Schlessinger used what we’ll call “a racially-charged expletive referring to African Americans” a bunch of times on her show. Then she apologized for it.
But blogging an apology for using the N-word (while giving advice to a black caller on the air) isn’t really enough, right?
Right! Which is why Schlessinger announced on “Larry King Live” last night that she has decided to end her 30-year career in radio. Though she said she’s “not retiring” altogether.
Watch her interview with King below:
