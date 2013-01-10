Dr. James Andrews Releases A Statement On RGIII's Surgery, Says He Hopes To Be Ready To Start Next Season

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Dr. James Andrews, the surgeon who operated on Robert Griffin III’s knee today, just released a statement on the procedure.He confirmed that it involved an ACL reconstruction (via Jay Glazer):



“Robert Griffin III had successful knee surgery early this morning. He had a direct repair of his LCL and a re-do of his previous ACL reconstruction. We expect a full recovery and it is everybody’s hope and belief that due to Robert’s high motivation, he will be ready for the 2013 season.”

Other doctors are questioning whether the optimistic 6-8 timetable is realistic, but it looks like Andrews and RGIII are both targeting a return by Week One of the 2013-14 season.

