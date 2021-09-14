Dr. Fauci responds to Nicki Minaj vaccine skepticism, says vaccines do not cause reproductive issues, swollen testicles

Dr. Fauci said it’s a “resounding no,” that COVID-19 vaccines cause reproductive issues.

He was responding to a viral series of tweets by Nicki Minaj, where she said she was unvaccinated.

Minaj’s reason allegedly had to do with a cousin’s friend and a hard-to-believe tale.

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to international star Nicki Minaj’s vaccine skepticism during a CNN interview on Tuesday, saying that it was a “resounding no” that vaccines cause reproductive issues.

In the interview, Jake Tapper references a series of tweets on September 13 by Nicki Minaj, explaining her absence from the Met Gala. In a now-viral tweet, the artist admitted that she has not taken a vaccine yet for COVID-19 because she claimed a cousin’s friend in Trinidad took the shot and was left with swollen testicles and a ruined marriage.

“Dr. Fauci, is there any evidence that the Pfizer, the Moderna, or the J&J vaccines cause any reproductive issues in men or women?” Jake Tapper asked Fauci.

“The answer to that Jake is a resounding no. There’s no evidence that it happens,” Fauci responded.

He added that her tweet may be “innocent,” but because of her platform, she should “think twice,” about what she posts around COVID-19.