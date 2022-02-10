Rob Lowe reveals what it was like reuniting with Mike Myers for their new Dr. Evil Super Bowl commercial: ‘I’m almost starstruck’

Rob Lowe as Number 2. New Line Cinema

Rob Lowe reprised his role as the “Austin Powers” villain Number 2 in a new Super Bowl ad.

Promoting Atkins protein chips, he told Insider he gets “starstruck” watching Mike Myers play Dr. Evil.

Lowe will be at the Super Bowl in person and said he’ll be happy with the outcome “either way.”

When Insider spoke to Rob Lowe on Wednesday, he was as excited for the world to see the new Super Bowl ad that reunited him with Mike Myers and more of his “Austin Powers” costars as fans were to finally see it.

“I’m almost starstruck when Mike is Dr. Evil,” Lowe told Insider during an interview to promote his partnership with Atkins for their new line of protein chips. “I just love being around him.”

Lowe reprises his role as the young version of Dr. Evil’s henchman Number 2 in a 60-second ad for General Motors that was released on Thursday morning and will play during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

In the #EVerybodyIn ad, which also features the return of Seth Green as Dr. Evil’s son, Scott Evil, and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina, Dr. Evil gets an eco-conscious rebrand as Dr. EV-il (as in electric vehicles) and vows to take over GM to help save the environment — so he can be the world’s biggest threat instead of climate change.

“We just laughed. And then we were like, ‘Okay, how many of these funny jokes are actually going to make it into a GM commercial that’s 60 seconds long?'” he said. “So there’s a lot of great stuff, I think, in the long-form 90 second version, which will be on the internet, that I’m excited about.”

He said the Dr. Evil ad is “just designed to make you smile. That’s good news for football fans, because the reality is, either the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals are going to lose the game, so at least one group of fans are going to be upset.

As for Lowe, he’ll be watching the game in-person, and he’ll probably be smiling no matter the outcome.

Rob Lowe. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor became a meme on social media in 2020 when he chose to wear a hat promoting the NFL to the 2020 NFC finals instead of choosing a side between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m a Rams fan, so I’m super happy about that. And my favorite player in the league though, is Joe Burrow, who’s the Bengals quarterback,” he told Insider on Wednesday. “Either way I’m going to be happy.”

Lowe is also trying to plan out his snacks for the game ahead of time, even while watching from the stands.

“And you know how security is, but I’m going to try to smuggle my new Atkins Protein Chips in if I can, because you gotta snack when you watch the game,” he said.

Check out the longer 90-second version of GM’s Dr. EV-il commercial below: