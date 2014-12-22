Mike Myers Crashes 'SNL' As Dr. Evil To Address Sony Hack

NBC Mike Myers surprised guests showing up on SNL’s ‘cold open.’

Mike Myers crashed SNL reprising his role as Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” to address the Sony hack.

“I’ve preempted this program because I’m furious that North Korea and Sony Pictures have both given evil organisations a bad name,” said Myers. “I mean, what the eff people? It’s just so pathetic to see you two fight over a silly comedy … Who cares?”

The comedian then took punches at North Korea, the hackers, and Sony.

“Let’s start with you, North Korea. You’re one of the most evil countries in the world and your act of war is to kill a movie? It’s easy to kill a movie. Just move it to January.”

January is notoriously known as a dump month for bad movies at the box office.

Myers also called out the hackers who go by the name of Guardians of Peace. He pointed out there already is a GOP and that “they’re already an evil organisation.”

NBC ‘What are gonna do next ‘GOP,’ ask for $US1 million?’ asked Myers’ Dr. Evil.

Sony didn’t go untouched either.

“But why pick on Sony? They haven’t had a hit since the Walkman,” joked Myers. “Come on, Sony. You thought it was a joke to have James Franco assassinate Kim Jong-Un? The man single-handedly almost killed the Oscars.”

You can watch the full sketch below.

