Dr. Dre's new album drops 85 per cent in sales during its second week

On the heels of the controversy surrounding his alleged history of abusing women, the latest album from rapper Dr. Dre, titled “Compton,” had a drastic drop in album sales in its second week.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold only 42,732 copies, which is an 85% drop from the 286,000 copies sold during its debut week.

“Compton” marks the first album by Dre in over 15 years, and was tied to the release of the N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” which Dre was a member of.

On Friday, Dre issued an apology to the New York Times for allegations of abusing women.

“Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did,” Dre wrote in a statement. “I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologise to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Dre’s past has found recent attention since the box office success of “Straight Outta Compton.” In the film, there’s no mention of Dre’s alleged assault on hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes while Dre was a member of the group.

“Straight Outta Compton” had the highest-grossing opening weekend ever in the US for a music biopic. It since grossed over $US100 million domestically.

