Dr. Dre's ex-fiance calls his apology about alleged assault 'not sincere' and 'nothing more than a PR statement'

Dr. Dre’s ex-fiance and famed singer Michel’le, who claims she was beaten by Dre over the course of their relationship, isn’t buying into the public apology

he made recently to “the women I’ve hurt.”

Dre and Michel’le were together for six years and have a son.

“I don’t really think it’s a sincere apology,” Michel’le told BBC. “I didn’t ask for a public apology and I think if he is going to apologise he should do it individually.”

She added, “Treat us like we have names.”

Many women have publicly addressed the rapper’s alleged violence toward them over the years. Most recently Dee Barnes, a former radio host who says she was attacked by Dre in the 90’s, spoke out against that incident not being included in “Straight Outta Compton,” a biopic about Dre’s former rap group N.W.A.

Barnes claims she was beaten by Dre on the floor of the woman’s bathroom in a Los Angeles night club.

A similar scene was included in an early script for “Straight Outta Compton,” but it was cut because directors “couldn’t fit everything into the movie.”

Dre released the apology just after the film hit theatres.

“I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way,” the music mogul told The New York Times. “

I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologise to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

But Michel’le calls his statement nothing more than “good PR at the moment.”

“He’s selling a movie,” she said.

According to Michel’le, the alleged violence against her lasted for five or six years and began to significantly impact her career. “I had to cover two or three black eyes for my videos,” she said. “One of the makeup ladies said, ‘You’ve got to stop letting him beat you.'”

She also detailed specific incidents of Dre’s alleged violence, including a time he supposedly beat her because she didn’t cook enough chicken.

“One night I baked him chicken and I didn’t make enough,” she said. “He beat me because I didn’t have another piece of chicken. It became that kind of relationship. I would move out for three or four months and come back. We just had a cycle.”

According to BBC, 24 years have passed since Dre and Michel’le were together, but she still thinks about the alleged violence often. “I don’t want this new generation to think that its OK,” she said. “I’ve never stopped talking about it. That’s what’s so funny about this coming up now.”

