Dr. Dre Is Reportedly Buying The $US50 Million Mansion Tom Brady And Gisele Built From Scratch

Tony Manfred
Tom brady gisele house exteriorRedfin

Dr. Dre is closing a deal on the custom California estate that Tom Brady and Gisele built, according to Page Six.

The purchase price is unclear, but the Brentwood house was listed for $US50 million.

The couple bought the land in 2009 and built the 14,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home from scratch.

It has an infinity pool with a view of the Pacific Ocean, a gym, an outdoor kitchen, and a moat.

The house sits on four acres in Brentwood.

The infinity pool, with a view of the Pacific Ocean.

The view of the canyons.

The poolside cabana.

It has a sitting area and a TV.

The pool at night.

There's a moat.

Another angle of the moat.

The pool pushes right up against the lawn.

Much of house was built from antique or reclaimed materials, including the ceiling beams.

The house has huge archways to give it an outdoor feel.

The kitchen.

The gym.

The master bathroom.

An outdoor bathtub.

There are multiple fireplaces.

The dining room.

The staircase.

An outdoor kitchen

Another sitting area.

An overview of the property.

