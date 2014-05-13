Dr. Dre Is Reportedly Buying The $US50 Million Mansion Tom Brady And Gisele Built From Scratch

Dr. Dre is closing a deal on the custom California estate that Tom Brady and Gisele built, according to Page Six.

The purchase price is unclear, but the Brentwood house was listed for $US50 million.

The couple bought the land in 2009 and built the 14,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home from scratch.

It has an infinity pool with a view of the Pacific Ocean, a gym, an outdoor kitchen, and a moat.

