HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rapper Dr. Dre Has Sold His Gorgeous Los Angeles Mansion For $32.5 Million

Megan Willett
Dr dre with los angeles old homeRedfin/AP

The celebrity news website TMZ is reporting that rapper, producer, and Beats Electronics tycoon Dr. Dre has sold his Los Angeles home for $US32.5 million.

Dre bought the six-bedroom home in December 2011 for $US15.4 million through a trust, according to property records. He listed the property for $US35 million in June.

The mansion spans 9,696 square feet and overlooks downtown Los Angeles from the Hollywood Hills.

The music mogul bought Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen’s Brentwood, California, home for $US40 million in May. His new house will have a moat, terraces, and an infinity pool.

Apple announced in May that it would buy Beats Electronics for a whopping $US3 billion. The rapper and entrepreneur is worth a reported $US800 million after the deal.

Dr. Dre has now sold this six-bedroom mansion for $32.5 million.

The gated home is in Hollywood Hills West, and it has 9,696 square feet with a wine cellar, library, and guesthouse.

The home also has a covetable flat backyard.

As well as a gorgeous infinity pool.

The mansion, which overlooks Los Angeles' downtown, was built in 2001.

Though there are still no interior shots of the home available, the original listing says the home has a double-height formal living room as well as a 'floating curved staircase.'

Though the new owner is a mystery, that person will have a killer view.

Now see where the rapper is moving.

Dr. Dre Cashes In On Apple Winnings, Pays $US40 Million For Tom Brady And Gisele's Mansion With A Moat >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.