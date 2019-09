HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rapper Dr. Dre Has Sold His Gorgeous Los Angeles Mansion For $32.5 Million

The celebrity news website TMZ is reporting that rapper, producer, and Beats Electronics tycoon Dr. Dre has sold his Los Angeles home for $US32.5 million.

Dre bought the six-bedroom home in December 2011 for $US15.4 million through a trust, according to property records. He listed the property for $US35 million in June.

The mansion spans 9,696 square feet and overlooks downtown Los Angeles from the Hollywood Hills.

The music mogul bought Tom Brady and Giselle B√ľndchen’s Brentwood, California, home for $US40 million in May. His new house will have a moat, terraces, and an infinity pool.

Apple announced in May that it would buy Beats Electronics for a whopping $US3 billion. The rapper and entrepreneur is worth a reported $US800 million after the deal.

