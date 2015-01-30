HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rapper Dr. Dre Has Sold His Gorgeous Los Angeles Mansion For $32.5 Million

The celebrity news website TMZ is reporting that rapper, producer, and Beats Electronics tycoon Dr. Dre has sold his Los Angeles home for $US32.5 million.

Dre bought the six-bedroom home in December 2011 for $US15.4 million through a trust, according to property records. He listed the property for $US35 million in June.

The mansion spans 9,696 square feet and overlooks downtown Los Angeles from the Hollywood Hills.

The music mogul bought Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen’s Brentwood, California, home for $US40 million in May. His new house will have a moat, terraces, and an infinity pool.

Apple announced in May that it would buy Beats Electronics for a whopping $US3 billion. The rapper and entrepreneur is worth a reported $US800 million after the deal.

