After Selling Beats To Apple For Billions, Dr. Dre Is Unloading This $US35 Million LA Mansion [PHOTOS]

Real estate listing website Redfin revealed today that rapper, producer, and Beats Electronics tycoon Dr. Dre has listed his Los Angeles home for $US35 million.
Dre bought the six-bedroom home back in December 2011 for $US15.4 million through a trust, according to property records.
The home spans 9,696 square feet, and looks out onto downtown Los Angeles from the Hollywood Hills.
The music mogul bought Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen’s Brentwood, Calif., home for $40 million last month. His new house will have a moat, terraces, and an infinity pool.
Apple announced in May that it would buy Dr. Dre’s company, Beats Electronics, for a whopping $US3 billion. Now the famous rapper and entrepreneur is worth a reported $US800 million after the deal — looks like he’s celebrating with a real estate upgrade.
The gated home is in Hollywood Hills West, and has 9,696 square feet with a wine cellar, library, and guest house.
Though there are still no interior shots of the home available, the original listing says the home has a double-height formal living room as well as a 'floating curved staircase.'
