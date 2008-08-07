Dr. Dre Selling Cognac And Vodka To Promote Album "Detox"

Dr. Dre is the latest celebrity to jump on the spirits bandwagon, planning to launch Aftermath Cognac and a sparkling vodka. Both should hit the market within the next 60 days, which means, since both are designed to promote his now ironically titled album “Detox,” the album really should come out by the end of the year—probably in early November.



Billboard: Details of the first alcoholic drinks from Dr. Dre and Interscope Geffen A&M Records joint venture with beverage company Drinks Americas have begun to emerge.

In the Drinks Americas Q4 earnings, which were released yesterday, the company said it would introduce Aftermath Cognac in the next 60 days. The production, supply and European distribution of the cognac will be handled by Abecassis Cognac, a cognac producer.

Following that, an 80-proof flavored and unflavored sparkling vodka will hit the market, also within the next 60 days.

According to the earnings statement, the cognac and vodka will be introduced at the same time as Dr. Dre’s long awaited “Detox” album and will be part of an integrated marketing plan surrounding the project. In late, July Dr. Dre told USA Today that the album would be out in “November or December”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.