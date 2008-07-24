Dr. Dre's Final Album Really Is Almost Done

After Snoop Dogg leaked the news that Dr. Dre’s long-in-the-works final album Detox was almost completed, the man (or “Dr.”) himself confirmed it on Wednesday. The race is on, Axl!



But seriously, if Dre and GNR both release their long-awaited albums this fall, Universal Music Group could have a banner fourth quarter.

Billboard: In his first interview in months, Dr. Dre says his years-in-the-works album “Detox” should be out before the end of the year.

“I’m just now — over the last couple of months — starting to feel that it’s going to be right and it’s something I can be proud of, and everybody is going to love it,” the rapper/producer told USA Today. “In a perfect world, I’m shooting for a November or December release.”…

The artist reiterated his prior claim that after “Detox” is released, he will “become a hermit” in the studio while producing only up-and-coming acts. “All I want to do is sit in the studio with that person for a year and try to create another masterpiece,” he said.

