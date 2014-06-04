Dr. Dre Cashes In On Apple Winnings, Pays $US40 Million For Tom Brady And Gisele's Mansion

Dr. Dre has purchased the Brentwood, California mansion belonging to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Beats co-founder spent $US40 million on the four-acre estate.

The five-bedroom home was originally listed for $US50 million. Brady and Bundchen purchased the property in 2009 and built the 14,000-square-foot mansion from scratch.

Highlights include a moat, sweeping terraces, and an infinity pool with views of the Pacific Ocean.

Apple announced late last month that it would buy Dr. Dre’s company, Beats Electronics, for $US3 billion. He’s worth a reported $US800 million after the deal.

While news of Dre buying the mansion broke before the Apple-Beats deal became official, we can’t help but think the new pad was a celebratory purchase.

Click here to see more photos of the mansion.

