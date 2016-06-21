Dr. Dre and 50 Cent are being sued for allegedly ripping off a producer

Dr. Dre and 50 Cent are facing a lawsuit for their alleged uncredited use of a producer’s beat for the song “P.I.M.P.” from 50 Cent’s 2003 album “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.”

The producer, Brandon Parrot, claims he sent 10 instrumental tracks to Dr. Dre’s label Aftermath Entertainment in 2001 — including one called “BAMBA,” which Parrot claims was incorporated in 2003’s “P.I.M.P.” without his knowledge, according to a TMZ report.

Denaun Porter, who is listed as the sole producer of “P.I.M.P.” in the album’s credits, allegedly told Parrot that his track “BAMBA” was used in the song by mistake, and Parrot subsequently signed a settlement in 2003 based on Porter’s story.

Now, Parrot is claiming that 50 Cent and Aftermath “took advantage of him” in their settlement, and he is currently seeking compensation for their alleged use of his music, according to TMZ.

Dr. Dre is also currently facing a defamation lawsuit from former N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller, who claims that Paul Giamatti’s portrayal of him in the 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” was allegedly “false and damaging.”

