Dr. Doom Smiles! (After Delivering More Doom)

Henry Blodget

Dr. Nouriel Roubini’s forecast remains unchanged. Which is actually good news (because over the past six months it has steadily gotten worse). He’s also now less bearish than a lot of folks, which is also good news.

Video below.  Key points:

  • Recession through December 2009 (at least)
  • Total contraction of US economy of 4% (more bullish than Gary Shilling)
  • China may have hard landing
  • Russia economy may contract

He does deliver the news with some serious style, though.  And he even smiles at the end!

 

 

