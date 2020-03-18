'Everybody needs $1,000 or we'll end up in the Great Depression': 'Dr. Doom' economist calls for huge fiscal stimulus to stop a historic recession

REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Coronavirus will plunge the US economy into its worst recession since the 1930s unless the Trump administration gives $US1,000 to every American adult, Nouriel Roubini told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

“Everybody needs $US1,000 or we’ll end up in the Great Depression,” the economist nicknamed “Dr. Doom” said.

Roubini predicted a “very severe, but short recession” if the US introduces stimulus equal to at least 3% of GDP, or more than $US650 billion.

The Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans, and has called for Congress to approve more than $US1 trillion in stimulus measures.

The Trump administration must give $US1,000 to every American adult or coronavirus will plunge the US into its worst recession in nearly a century, according to Nouriel Roubini, an economist nicknamed “Dr. Doom” for his pessimistic predictions.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re young, old, employed, unemployed, student, formerly employed, partially employed, hourly worker, contractor, gig, or small business,” the professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

The Trump administration threw its weight behind the idea of sending checks to Americans on Tuesday, indicating it could start the program in two weeks.

“We’re going to do something that gets money to them as quickly as possible,” President Trump said.



“Very severe, but short recession”

Roubini emphasised the need for a huge surge in government spending to temper the economic fallout from coronavirus.

“For now, there is not much to be optimistic about,” he told Yahoo Finance. “What we can hope is if there’s going to be the right stimulus – and it has to be at least 3% of GDP – this is going to be a very severe, but short recession.”

Given US GDP was about $US22 trillion last year, that suggests a rescue package of more than $US650 billion. The White House has called for Congress to approve more than $US1 trillion in stimulus measures.

Roubini predicted the recession would only last three quarters with sufficient fiscal stimulus, especially as the Federal Reserve has already done “everything under the sun.” The economy could rebound by the fourth quarter if the pandemic is brought under control by summer, he added.

“Short recession of 3 quarters if we pass right away a 3% of GDP fiscal stimulus. Otherwise much more severe and longer!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Roubini predicted earlier this month that coronavirus could spark a Chinese recession and “shock” the world, stocks will fall by 30% to 40% this year, and Trump will lose in November.

Recent economic data from China indicates a sharp slowdown, and the S&P 500 is down more than 20% since January, suggesting Roubini’s first two forecasts could prove correct. However, he argued that US-Iran tensions will lead to an oil-price spike that scuppers Trump’s reelection, yet oil is currently trading at a 17-year low.

