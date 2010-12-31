Dr. Copper Says Happy New Year

In a classic bullish sign for the New Year, copper advanced to a record high in overnight trading.



Copper was up 1.4% to $9,631.75 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, passing the record set yesterday, according to Bloomberg.

Other bullish indicators going into the last day of 2010 include rising stock markets in Asia and a two-week low for the yen against the New Zealand dollar.

The only holdout was oil, which fell below $90 yesterday.

Before You Break Out The Champagne, Check Out David Rosenberg’s Predictions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.