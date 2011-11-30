Michael Jackson Dr. Conrad Murray Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

Dr. Conrad Murray has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson earlier this month.



Though Murray’s team pleaded for the minimum sentence of probation, Judge Michael Pastor had little sympathy.

“He unquestionably violated the trust and confidence of his patient, Mr. Jackson, on a repeated, nightly basis,” he said.

Pastor said that although Murray was legally eligible for probation, he could not give it to him because of the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death.

He called his actions “unacceptable,” and “not a mistake, but a gross, continuous deviation… he betrayed the very oaths and tenets of his medical profession.”

