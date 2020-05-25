Dr. Birx urged Americans to 'be together socially, yet distant' amid states reopening and Memorial Day celebrations

Associated Press/Patrick Semansky Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington.

Over the holiday weekend, as states eased lockdowns and many Americans broke quarantine to enjoy rising temperatures, Dr. Deborah Birx urged Americans to keep in mind that reopening the country to pre-pandemic activities hinged on individuals following safety recommendations.

The White House coronavirus response coordinator appeared on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, where she responded to photos of crowded beaches full of Memorial Day revelers by emphasising that measures to prevent spreading infection like social distancing are “absolutely critical.”

“If you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask,” Birx said.

“We’ve learned a lot about this virus, but we now need to translate that learning into real change behaviour that stays with us so we can continue to drive down the number of cases,” Birx said.

Birx said public officials were continuing to “communicate” necessary measures as the pandemic wears on, to allow Americans to “be together socially, yet distant.”

Birx was speaking days after she gave a press conference ahead of the holiday weekend where she said activities like golfing and enjoying beaches weren’t off-limits with social distancing.

The public-health expert told host Martha Raddatz that similar caution should be taken by worship leaders if they open their doors after President Donald Trump urged them to reopen.

Trump said Friday he would designate houses of worship as essential services and “override” governors who did not open them for in-person services, though Business Insider’s Grace Panetta and Eliza Relman reported that he likely does not have the authority to do so.

“We all have made difficult behavioural changes and that needs to continue to happen,” as public places open, Birx said.

Birx said guidelines from the CDC remain available for those attending activities but urged caution that “if there is a heightened number of COVID cases, maybe they wait another week.”

“This only works if we all follow the guidelines and protect one another,” Birx told Raddatz.

Birx was speaking as the US counted more than 1.6 million cases of and 96,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

