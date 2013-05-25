The 10 Best Beaches In America

Julie Zeveloff
east hampton beach

“Dr. Beach” is out with his 23rd annual list of the best beaches in America.

Last year’s winner, Coronado Beach in San Diego, has lost its top spot. In fact, it didn’t even make the top 10 this year.

Dr. Beach, better known as Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, is a coastal expert and professor at Florida International University.

He ranks the beaches on 50 criteria including the local scene, sand quality, water quality, smell, and environmental management.

#10 Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, SC

#9 Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, MA

#8 Cape Hatteras, Outer Banks, NC

#7 Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne, FL

#6 Barefoot Beach, Bonita Springs, FL

#5 Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, Oahu, HI

#4 Hamoa Beach, Maui, HI

#3 St. George Island State Park, FL

#2 Kahanamoku Beach, Waikiki, Oahu, HI

#1 Main Beach, East Hampton, NY

