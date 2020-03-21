Dr. Anthony Fauci did a facepalm after Trump mentioned the 'Deep State Department' in a wild coronavirus briefing

NBC News Dr. Anthony Fauci conceals his face as President Donald Trump uses the term ‘Deep State Department’ during a coronavirus press briefing on Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been one of the most visible health officials in the federal government responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

Normally stoic and even-keeled, Fauci briefly broke his poker face during Friday’s press briefing.

When President Donald Trump went on a tangent and joked about the State Department – calling it “the Deep State Department,” alluding to an unsubstantiated conspiracy against him by civil servants – Fauci covered his face.

The moment did not go unnoticed on social media – clips were shared on Twitter almost immediately afterward.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been a stoic and even-keeled public-facing official in the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, but one quip from President Donald Trump during a Friday press conference broke his poker face.

Fauci, 79, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has become a household name since COVID-19 – the illness caused by the coronavirus – began dominating the news cycle as it spreads worldwide.

The infectious-disease expert took questions at a few points during the briefing and remained steadfast by Trump’s side. Except when the president went on a tangent about the State Department.

Note Fauci’s reaction when Trump makes a deep state joke at the podium pic.twitter.com/cbNBxgqhRO — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) March 20, 2020

When Trump referred to it as “The Deep State Department,” Fauci glanced to his right and appeared to chuckle to himself before covering his face with his palm.

Shortly afterwards, Twitter began lighting up with users weighing in on the “Fauci Facepalm.”

Many shared the image or video by saying some variation of “Dr. Fauci is all of us right now,” with the moment caught on camera becoming its own meme.

Others mocked Fauci for touching his face, with one of the earliest CDC guidances advising Americans to avoid doing so because of how COVID-19 spreads on commonly touched surfaces.

Does a face palm count as touching your face? https://t.co/ZB0vCzfKpl — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) March 20, 2020

Some seemed to think Fauci was in on Trump’s joke to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was facing questions from reporters during the press conference on his reported penchant to lash out at journalists.

Earlier in the press conference, Fauci was undercut by Trump on whether an unapproved treatment for the coronavirus is safe.

The doctor has been a staple of most televised federal responses to the outbreak, and has often found himself having to toe the line between getting accurate information out to the public and not undermining the president, whose message has often differed from that of public health experts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.