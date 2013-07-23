There's No Reason To Worry About Cuba Shipping Decrepit MiG-21s To North Korea

The two MiG-21s that were intercepted on their way from Cuba to North Korea should not concern anyone: the bird is the airborne equivalent of your grandfather’s old Buick.



Yes, the MiG 21 is no longer the scourge it used to be, especially in the hands of a North Korea (DPRK) wracked to strangulation with international sanctions.

Even Grandpa’s Buick is probably in better order than the DPRK’s fleet of approximately 150 or so MiG 21 flying jalopies — the country’s most numerous fighter jet.

Which leads us to believe that the two MiGs were destined to either be cannibalised, or set up in a North Korean propaganda museum.

