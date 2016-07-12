You have to see what Pokémon Go has done to Central Park

Ian Phillips
Pokemon Go Central ParkJonathan Perez/TwitterPeople gathered in Central Park to try and catch Pokémon.

The Pokémon Go phenomenon continues to fulfil every child’s question: what if Pokémon existed in real life?

The app recently passed Tinder in monthly active users, an amazing feat, given that the game has only been live for about a week now. 

Writer and Twitter user Jonathan Perez recently caught a scene that is an incredible real-life demonstration of the game’s popularity.

In a short video, dozens of people could be seen congregating around one tiny spot in New York’s Central Park, looking for Pokémon:

The game’s popularity can be seen all over. A soldier recently shared a photo of himself capturing a Squirtle while fighting ISIS. Even cops could be seen doing it while on duty.

Maybe the best thing that can be said about this game is that it is encouraging people to go outside again, even if they are looking at their phones while doing so.

