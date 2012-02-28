Dozens Of Major Companies Failed To Secure Their Brand Names On Pinterest

Photo: Flickr, CC / Annie Mole

A host of major advertisers—including Coca-Cola and McDonald’s—have failed to secure their own account names on Pinterest. The names have already been taken by individuals unrelated to the companies.With Pinterest fast becoming a crucial social media channel for marketing to women, the situation all but ensures widespread gnashing of teeth in adland (and not a few meetings with lawyers).



The failure is all the more frustrating because most advertisers already went through years of litigation to remove intellectual property squatters from URLs, blogs and Twitter handles. Once again they’re slow off the mark.

For instance, the Ford Pinterest account has been taken by someone named Tiffany Ford. The Coke name has been taken by Jennifer Kersting. This ain’t Apple, And I’m pretty sure this isn’t Microsoft. (This might be Google, however.)

Other brand names that have been taken by non-corporate entities include Burger King, Pepsi, Unilever, Fiat, Rolls Royce, Chrysler, Renault and Mini.

Perhaps predictably, Martha Stewart on Pinterest is actually Martha Stewart on Pinterest.

