At least 53 people killed, mostly migrants, and dozens more injured in tragic truck accident in Chiapas, Mexico

An overturned truck is seen after a trailer crash in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on December 9, 2021. El La Mira/Reuters

A truck crash in Chiapas, Mexico, killed at least 53 people, most of whom were migrants from Central America.

Dozens were injured, with the truck transporting over 100 people.

At least 58 people were injured and three are in grave condition in hospitals, The New York Times reported.

Close to 50 people were killed in a truck accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

Most of the reported fatalities were migrants from Central America and dozens more were injured, with the death toll expected to rise.

Luis Manuel García, the head of the Chiapas Civil Protection Service, said the accident happened when a truck transporting over 100 people turned over on a highway on Thursday afternoon, according to The Times.

The incident comes months after an SUV with more than two dozen people packed inside crashed near the US-Mexico border in El Segundo, California, killing 13 migrants on board.

“My solidarity with the victims of the traffic accident,” state governor Rutilio Escandón tweeted in response to the accident. “I have given instructions to provide prompt attention and assistance to the injured. Responsibility will be determined according to the law.”

This story is breaking. Check back for more details.