Dozens Hospitalized At An Avicii Concert In Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Many people who attended an electronic dance music show featuring Swedish disc jockey Avicii at the TD Garden arena on Wednesday showed up intoxicated and several were hospitalized, authorities said.

TD Garden spokeswoman Tricia McCorkle said that at Wednesday night’s Avicii concert “there were a number of transports due to medical issues.”

The Emergency Medical Service took 22 people to the hospital, and a dozen more were under evaluation, EMS Deputy Superintendent Mike Bosse told the Boston Herald. Bosse said he contacted the Boston Police Licensing Division, which cited the TD Garden for allowing lots of intoxicated concertgoers to enter.

Jacqueline Peterson, a spokeswoman for concert promoter Live Nation, said early reports indicate that a majority of those taken to the hospital “were people outside the venue who were too impaired to be allowed inside” for the concert. They were taken for medical evaluation and assistance as a precaution, she said in a statement early Thursday.

Two people died over the weekend at a Las Vegas music festival attended by Avicii, one of the biggest names in electronic dance music. Authorities said Monday it will take several weeks to determine what caused the deaths of the Electric Daisy Carnival fans.

Police said nearly 800 people were treated for medical conditions and 25 were hospitalized during the three-night electronic music festival, which organisers said drew about 400,000 people at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Festival organisers told police that 134,000 fans attended Friday, Saturday and Sunday night shows featuring pulsing lights, Ferris wheels, seven stages of music and DJs including Avicii, Diplo, Afrojack and Tiesto.

