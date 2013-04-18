AS MANY AS 15 DEAD IN MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT TEXAS FERTILIZER PLANT

As many as 15 people have been killed by an explosion at a Texas fertiliser plant, with 160 more injured.

Officials however fear many more are dead, as the full extent of the blast which has devastated the small town of West is yet to be assessed.

ABC News reported that West mayor Tommy Muska likened the explosion to a “nuclear bomb” and said as many as seven firefighters and one police officer are missing.

Fire crews attended a blaze at the plant before the explosion, which was so big the US Geological Survey recorded a magnitude-2.1 shock wave.

Around 70 buildings have been destroyed by the massive blast, with a five-block area levelled, ABC news reported.

While Waco police sergeant Patrick Swanton confirmed there were between five and 15 dead, he said the figure was likely to change.

The explosion occurred shortly before 8 p.m. CT, according to reports.

Here is one amateur video of the explosion. Around 30 seconds in, an blast occurs: