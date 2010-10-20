Bezos-Backed Doxo Launches Paperless Billing Service

Doxo, a Seattle-based startup that has been operating in stealth since 2008, is finally showing off its paper-free service for billing and other mailings today.



Doxo is a single dashboard for managing all of the banks, wireless providers, utilities, and other businesses that would otherwise send you snail mail every month. You can manually upload documents to Doxo, but the real value comes from Doxo’s partners, which will send you bills and notifications electronically through Doxo, and leave off mailing you altogether.

These businesses spend a fortune on mailing costs every year (up to $10 per year per customer for regular mailers). E-billing, which is almost-universally available, could theoretically save them vast sums, but so far, almost everyone still gets old-fashioned paper bills.

The problem is that going paperless is a lot of work. You need to sign up for dozens of online accounts and remember when to check in with each to pay your balance. Doxo is designed to alleviate that problem, putting all of your online billing activity in a single location attached to a single username and password.

The platform is user-friendly enough to succeed, but ultimately Doxo will live or die by the businesses it signs up. If Doxo can handle two or three of your monthly bills, you’ll be delighted to use it. If it can’t, it’s probably more trouble than it’s worth. Given the potential savings for businesses, if Doxo fails, it will be because someone else does the same thing better.

Doxo is backed by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and Mohr Davidow Ventures.

