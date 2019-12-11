The 10 US cities where doctors make the most money

Allana Akhtar
Jean-Paul Pelissier/ReutersUS doctors earn an average of $US200,000 per year.
  • Doximity, a networking app for physicians, analysed the 10 cities where physicians make the most money.
  • Physicians in the top paying city, Milwaukee, earn almost $US400,000 a year, nearly double the average US doctor salary.
  • The top-paying cities concentrated largely in the Midwest, West coast and the South.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Doctors already earn the highest annual salary among all US professionals (not including year-end bonuses). But how much a physician makes depends on the city.

Doximity, a networking app for physicians, gathered compensation data using job postings on its site and a survey of doctors who use the platform.

The top-paying cities are concentrated largely in the Midwest, West coast and the South. Two California cities – Riverside and Los Angeles – made the top 10 highest-paying urban areas.

While the average doctor salary in the US hovers just below $US200,000, physicians in the top paying city, Milwaukee, earn nearly $US400,000 a year.

Here are the 10 cities where doctors make the most money.

10. Hartford, Connecticut, physicians make an average of $US352,129 per year.

AP Photo/Richard Drew

9. Cincinnati, Ohio, physicians make an average of $US354,129 per year.

Getty Images

8. Los Angeles, California, physicians make an average of $US356,390 per year.

Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

7. Atlanta, Georgia, physicians make an average of $US362,267 per year.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

6. Dallas, Texas, physicians make an average of $US362,472 per year.

BSIP/ Getty

5. Charlotte, North Carolina, physicians make an average of $US368,205 per year.

Reuters

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota, physicians make an average of $US369,889 per year.

AP Photo/Jim Mone

3. Riverside, California, physicians make an average of $US371,296 per year.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

2. New Orleans, Louisiana, physicians make an average of $US384,651 per year.

AP Photo/Tim Mueller

1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, physicians make an average of $US395,363 per year.

Heath Korvola/ Getty ImagesDoctor giving a patient and ear exam.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.