Downturn Hits Tech Expo Industry: DigitalLife NYC Canceled

Tough times for Ziff-Davis: It’s cancelling DigitalLife, its smaller, New York take on CES, this year. “The DigitalLife event planned for September 25-28… has been postponed,” the expo now says on its Web site.



In an email, the expo blames the crappy economy for its cancelation:

“The poor economic conditions have created a very different and difficult dynamic for us this year and we weren’t confident that we could present a show experience that was consistent with the successes of prior years. Hopefully a bigger and stronger DigitalLife will return in 2009. We will make additional announcements about the future of the show when details are available.”

