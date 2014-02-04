There Is Only One Show That Is Consistently Able To Compete With The Super Bowl

It seems silly for any show to go up against the big game on Super Bowl Sunday.
However, while a record-breaking 111.5 million tuned in to watch the biggest football game of the year, there’s one show that has consistently been able to bring a large viewership — to PBS.
For the third year in a row, “Downton Abbey” has been the second highest-rated show after the Super Bowl.
The BBC series, now in its fourth season, grabbed 8.2 million viewers.
That’s a huge increase from previous years.
Last year, the show had an audience of 6.6 million. In 2012, 4 million tuned into the series.
While 8 million may not sound like much, if you take a look at every other network that isn’t FOX Super Bowl Sunday, the number is pretty significant. The only show on a competing network that comes close is CBS’ NCIS.
Via TVbythenumbers:
PBS promoted “Downton Abbey” on Twitter using the hashtag #DramaBowlPBS.
10.2 million tuned in to watch the US season 4 premiere.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.