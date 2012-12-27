The 'Downton Abbey' Fiasco Reveals The Absurdity Of Ancient Media Practices In Today's Global World

The third season of British aristocracy melodrama ‘Downton Abbey’ has now been ruined for every American with Internet access.

Why?

Because, for some inexplicable reason that presumably has to do with money, the last episode of Season 3 just aired in England–two weeks before the first episode of the season premieres in the U.S.

And, of course, since the world has grown a bit smaller in the years since the fastest mode of communication between England and the United States was a sailboat, everyone now knows that the 7 million Britons who watched the final episode were shocked by the ending–and immediately collectively freaked out on Twitter and Facebook about it.

And so now that ending has been ruined for Americans.

So this brings up a question that has obsessed fans of Downton Abbey ever since the last season ended:

What is, in fact, the exact reason why, in this day and age, we have the absurd practice of “windowing,” in which the entire season of Downton was shown in the UK before the season even debuted here?

How much money, exactly, is some huge media conglomerate coining because of that?

And who should we blame?

Some answers to these questions would be appreciated. Because we Downton fans have some hate mail to write.

