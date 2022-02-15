Search

Watch the Crawley’s estate transform into a movie set in the ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ trailer

Claudia Willen
Downton abbey a new era
Elizabeth McGovern stars as Cora Grantham and Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith. Ben Blackall/2022 Focus Features LLC
  • Focus Features released a full trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” on Tuesday. 
  • The Crawleys venture to the South of France while their estate transforms into a movie set.
  • “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” directed by Simon Curtis, premieres in theaters on May 20, 2022. 

   

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Claudia Willen