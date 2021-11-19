I downsized my Thanksgiving dinner to make a full holiday feast for 2, and it was surprisingly easy

I had never made a full Thanksgiving dinner by myself until the 2020 holiday. Knowing that many people would be attempting the same feat due to COVID-19 restrictions, I wanted to give it a shot.

Making an entire turkey or a full-sized sweet potato casserole seems unnecessary and wasteful, especially if you’re cooking for fewer than six people. Plus, leftovers are really only good for a few days before you get sick of eating the same thing over and over again.

But cooking for a small group doesn’t mean you can’t still go all out in the kitchen making everything from scratch.

I thought of some foods that are on a typical Thanksgiving table — turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegetables, sweet potatoes, and mashed or baked potatoes — and came up with a miniaturized menu for myself and my roommate.