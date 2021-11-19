I downsized my Thanksgiving dinner to make a full holiday feast for 2, and it was surprisingly easy

- In the wake of COVID safety restrictions, many people may be making a smaller Thanksgiving dinner.
- I tried to downsize my usual holiday table-for-10 and make a full feast for just two people.
- I made a turkey breast, one vegetable, two potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce all for two.
But cooking for a small group doesn’t mean you can’t still go all out in the kitchen making everything from scratch.
I thought of some foods that are on a typical Thanksgiving table — turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegetables, sweet potatoes, and mashed or baked potatoes — and came up with a miniaturized menu for myself and my roommate.
Since I was shopping for two, I was able to carry my entire Thanksgiving bounty home in just two shopping bags, which felt like a win already.
The only dish I made a family-sized portion of was the stuffing.
I followed the technique and used my day-before prep time to tear a loaf of sourdough by hand and spread the bite-sized pieces out onto pans. I left the pans on a shelving unit overnight to harden and become stale. (Stale bread holds its integrity better in a wet stuffing whereas fresh bread would turn soggy.)
If I were cooking for 10 people, I would have needed a bigger or second loaf of bread.
Rather than making an entire casserole, I used the potato skins as a natural serving container and simply made two servings out of one potato.
Baking potatoes can take a long time and I was glad I only had one to make.
Cutting it in half length-wise, I used a fork to mash up the insides, taking care not to tear the skin. Then I sprinkled each half with cinnamon and covered every inch of the surface with miniature marshmallows.
Just five more minutes in a 350-degree oven and the marshmallows were melted and ready to serve.
Even though I used one medium-sized potato, we still had some chips leftover — probably because we had so many other dishes to eat.
I typically keep it simple with salt, pepper, and paprika as my chip seasonings, but I’d recommend pulling flavors from other parts of your meal as well. For this batch, I used garlic salt because my stuffing, green beans, and turkey were all garlicky.
If you’re cooking the chips on their own, set the temperature to 400 degrees. In this scenario, they had to share the oven with my turkey, which was cooking at 350 degrees. They took a little longer than normal to get crispy but I had the time.
I let the baked chips drain on a paper towel, then wrapped them in foil to keep warm until I was ready to serve them.
Seven pounds would be way too much for me and my roommate, so I bought a one-pound piece of turkey breast without the bone.
So I made the full amount and used a few spoonfuls to rub into my turkey.
I reserved some as a sauce to place on the table, and cooked my green beans in the rest.
I grew up on canned cranberry sauce and I honestly love that stuff. But I wanted to pull out all the stops for this Thanksgiving feast — plus I’ve been loving making marmalades and jams this year — so I chose to make the sauce entirely from scratch.
I put half the cranberries from the bag into a 4-quart pot and poured in just enough water to cover them, along with a few spoonfuls of sugar. Then I brought it to a low boil over medium-high heat.
The cook time here will vary depending on the size of your pot, how powerful your burner is, and how many cranberries you’re cooking. Rather than set a timer, let the sauce simmer and keep an eye on it, stirring occasionally with a spatula to keep it loose. It’s done whenever you like the look and taste.
Even though I made more cranberry sauce than the two of us needed, I still had half the bag of mixed berries and half the bag of cranberries left to store in the freezer for something else.
Make no mistake: Cooking for two (or even for one) doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your efforts in the kitchen. Especially if you love to cook or are trying to learn to love it.