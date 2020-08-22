10 downsides to living and travelling in a tiny house, according to a woman who has lived in one since 2013

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard Jenna Spesard has had her tiny house for seven years.

Jenna Spesard has lived and travelled in her 160-square-foot tiny house since 2013, long before the tiny house movement really took off.

During those years, Spesard has come to terms with a few downsides to tiny house living.

The lack of space does not allow for creature comforts and prevents her from having overnight guests.

Travelling with her tiny house is costly, and the home can easily be damaged.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Before there was the popular TV series “Tiny House Nation” or the trending hashtag “#tinyhousemovement,” Jenna Spesard decided to move into a 160-square-foot home.

She started building her tiny house by herself in 2013 for $US30,000. For the next year, she travelled over the country with her tiny house before eventually settling down in a tiny house village in 2016, and she watched the movement began to grow around her. Now, her tiny house is permanently parked in Clinton, Washington, and she lives in it part-time. As one of the most experienced tiny house owners in the country, Spesard knows first hand the realities many new owners will face.

“Every day isn’t perfect,” she told Insider. “There are definitely some downsides. It’s not all a bed of roses.”

Despite the downsides, Spesard said she can’t imagine living any other lifestyle, especially because “no lifestyle is perfect.”

Here are here the top 10 problems she has to deal with while living and travelling in a tiny house.

Spesard learned early that living a minimal lifestyle in a small space requires an added effort that regular homeowners don’t have to worry about.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard Spesard’s tiny house.

“Living simply isn’t simple,” Spesard told Insider. “It can actually be challenging because you have limited space, so you need to be more organised, and you always need to do your dishes right after you eat. You have to go grocery shopping more often because you have a smaller refrigerator, smaller pantry.”

Spesard hates that she doesn’t have the creature comforts traditional homes have.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard The kitchen doesn’t have a dishwasher.

Because of the small space, Spesard cannot fit a washer and dryer in her tiny house, nor can she fit a dishwasher. Instead, she has to go to the laundromat regularly and wash all her dishes by hand.

Spesard said she is aware that some tiny houses are able to fit in those creature comforts, but it comes at a price.

“If you’re putting in all those things, you’re reducing the amount of space in your tiny house, which is very important because you need to be able to stretch out,” she said. “You want to be able to have a little bit of clarity and some empty space in your home. People disregard that sometimes when they’re designing a tiny house … and then it feels like you’re living in a storage container filled with a bunch of junk.”

It’s also very easy to get the 160-square-foot tiny house dirty.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard The space can easily get dirty.

“Let’s say I just got done snowboarding, I’m tracking in snow. If I just got done with a hike, I’m tracking in mud,” Spesard said in a YouTube video. “It’s really easy to get your house dirty when you live in a small space, especially when you live with a dog. I am sweeping this house constantly.”

Additionally, the dirty smells – like a wet dog – can easily get trapped in the small space and it’s difficult to get them out, according to Spesard.

There is a limited amount of closet space in Spesard’s tiny house.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard The storage space.

Spesard has one small cupboard with three shelves in the kitchen that acts as her closet for clothing. When she goes to friends’ weddings, she purchases the dress and high heels and then immediately gives them away because they do not fit in her tiny house.

It’s very difficult to have guests over, especially when they stay the night.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard The table can turn into a couch.

“When you have guests over, you probably don’t have a spare bedroom for them or a second bathroom, so they’re going to have to be the kind of people that don’t need as much privacy,” she said. “It’s not for everybody.”

Since Spesard’s bed is located in the loft, it’s a real pain to make since she can’t stand up straight.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard The lofted bedroom.

“One of my least favourite things to do in my tiny house is make the bed, especially after washing the sheets,” she said in the video. “I’m in a loft, so it’s a very confined space. I kind of feel like I’m doing acrobatics [or] barrel rolls over myself to try to get the sheets on the bed the correct way.”

When it comes to travelling, Spesard said she’s found it expensive to tow a tiny house.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard Towing her tiny house.

Spesard said she was surprised at how expensive it was to tow her home. She originally wanted to save money while travelling in her tiny house, but it was difficult when she learned just how much money she’d be putting into the gas mileage.

“It’s more expensive than an RV because it’s built like a house, not like a tin can. Most of them aren’t aerodynamic,” she said. “You’re also going to need a huge truck to tow a tiny house because they’re so heavy.”

To save money, Spesard had to find a permanent location in a community to park her tiny house long-term to avoid paying for gas.

Spesard can’t take the tiny house just anywhere she wants because of its size, which puts it at risk of being damaged.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard Some roads are difficult for a tiny house.

While tiny houses are known for their small sizes, they’re considered large when they’re a moving vehicle on the road. Spesard found she had to plan out her journeys well in advance to avoid low bridges, old bridges, and winding roads because her tiny house simply wouldn’t be able to fit.

“Especially, on the East Coast where bridges are 12 feet in height, you’ll take off the roof of your house,” she said.

In Savannah, Georgia, Spesard said she even struggled with the giant oak trees that had large branches.

“There’s no app that tells you if the limbs of trees are 13 feet or lower,” she said. “You have to get really good at depth perception, asking yourself how tall is that tree and how tall is that power line? I’ve taken out a few power lines and definitely a few branches.”

Likewise, Spesard can’t park her tiny house anywhere she wants because she has to deal with strict laws.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard Spesard can’t park wherever she wants.

Zoning laws are different all across the country, especially when it comes to tiny houses. This means Spesard can’t park her house wherever she wants, even if she purchases her own piece of land. Instead, she has to research ahead of time and ensure she is following the local laws when parking her home in new areas.

Since travelling with a tiny house makes it difficult to blend in, people constantly approach Spesard on the road and ask for a tour.

Courtesy of Jenna Spesard It’s difficult to blend in with a tiny house.

“Everywhere you go, people are going to want to talk about it,” Spesard said. “You better be an outgoing person because if you stop for gas at a gas station, or if you’re at a rest stop or campground, people will come knocking on your door wanting to see the inside. That can get old, for sure.”

She said several times people came knocking on her door at 1 a.m., asking to take a peek at the interior. Eventually, she had to put up a sign, directing people to her website to look at pictures so that strangers wouldn’t wake her when she slept.

Nonetheless, Spesard said all of this is worth it for the freedom she feels while calling a tiny house her home.

“It’s not for everyone, but it can be a really awesome life tool that will change your life in many, many positive ways,” she said. “I hope one day, my kids will use my tiny house, or I’ll be able to travel with it. I think it will have many more lives because it paid itself off in so many ways. I’ll probably keep it forever.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.