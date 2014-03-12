Casual Sex App DOWN Threw A Brilliantly Cheap Party At South By Southwest

Alyson Shontell
Colin hodge bang with friends cofounder ceoBusiness InsiderColin Bragg, CEO of DOWN

The interactive portion of South by Southwest just ended. South by Southwest is a large tech, music and film conference in Austin, Texas which attracts 40,000 people.

Multiple parties are thrown per day, and they range from elaborate to brilliantly simple. Ashton Kutcher threw a party where Nas performed. But one of the best parties we attended was visibly cheap and it was refreshing to see a strapped-for-cash startup not blow tons of money organising a get-together.

Down, formerly Bang With Friends, has raised about $US1 million and it doesn’t currently make money. But the hookup app wanted to have a presence at South by Southwest. It rented an empty building on the main drag of Austin, Waller Ballroom, at 700 E 6thStreet. Initially, the party was supposed to be outside on a lawn — which would have likely been cheaper — but Austin was rainy, so Down moved the party indoors.

Inside, the building was totally empty except for a table with handles of liquor and mixers, and long rows of beer pong tables. A keg sat in the corner with piles of red plastic cups. Casual beer pong went on all afternoon. There were snacks from Austin Taqueria too.

It felt like a house party. The only decor were some raunchy signs that fit Down’s casual-sex brand and stickers that read, “Damn, you look sexy.” CEO Colin Bragg was easily accessible and he confirmed that the party was dirt-cheap to throw. We partnered with Valleywag’s Same Biddle. Needless to say, we went undefeated.

Here are the raunchy signs:

Down sxsw signsBusiness Insider

And here’s the beer pong in action:

Down sxswBusiness Insider

