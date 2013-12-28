Casual Sex App DOWN Is Working On A Klout-Like Score To Show How 'Bangable' You Are

Downapp.com Bangability scores on Down

Down, the hook-up app formerly known as Bang With Friends, is working on a feature that will show its users how “bangable” they are.

The Bangability Score will work a lot like Klout. But instead of measuring social influence, it measures how many people would like to have sex with you. Unlike Klout, there can be no perfect score; the numbers don’t stop at 100. Everyone who is graphed on Down, whether they’re a registered user or not, is assigned a bangability score.

Company spokesperson Matt Slusarenko told Business Insider how the scores are calculated:

“While we can’t give away all the elements to the bangability score (there’s a little secret sauce to it that we are keeping close to the breast), we can say that its a combination of your views, personal network size and get date / get down actions,” he says. “We think it’s a great way to compare yourself to friends, and we also use it in our matching algorithm.”

Currently, Bangability scores are present on Down’s website. The startup is working on bringing the scores to its mobile apps.

According to Down, the world’s most bangable guy lives in Brazil. His score skyrocketed after he changed his Facebook profile picture to one of Miley Cyrus with a man who looks just like him, Cheyne Thomas.

The highest scoring female lives in London and has a bangability score over 40,000.

