Download The Entire Leaked Climate Emails

If you’re interested, you can download the entire, monster .zip file at Wikileaks.

Karl Denninger, in his enthusiastic manner (which we mean in a good way), has been going through the emails, and plucking out interesting bits:

Contained within the documents are what appear to be admissions of intentional tampering with data as well as intentional falsification of results to “show” man-made global warming.

One of the emails says:

“I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) and from 1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline.”

That is, to hide a decline in global temperatures.

It gets better. Another message, this one allegedly from 2000:

It was good to see you again yesterday – if briefly. One particular thing you said – and we agreed – was about the IPCC reports and the broader climate negotiations were working to the globalisation agenda driven by organisations like the WTO. So my first question is do you have anything written or published, or know of anything particularly on this subject, which talks about this in more detail?

Oh, so it’s not about the planet getting warmer, but rather is a convenient means of advancing an agenda that has already been pre-determined?

Then there’s this:

Guess who that was addressed to? Michael Mann. You know, the (infamous and now discredited) “Mann Hockey Stick”?

Guess where that email originated? NASA.

