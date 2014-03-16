How To Download All Your Personal Data From Facebook

Storing information in the cloud is great, but sometimes it’s nice to have your personal data right on your hard drive. There’s a way to export your personal information from your various Google accounts, and now you can on Facebook, too.

If you’d like to download a copy of your Facebook data, there’s an easy way to do it. That way you can keep all your personal information — videos and pictures from your wall, for example — on your computer, without worrying about ever losing your stuff, should your account get hacked. Here’s how:

Open your Facebook account and scroll over to Settings.

Go to the bottom of the screen and click on “Download A Copy Of Your Facebook Data.”

You’ll be taken to “Download Your Information.” Click “Start My Archive.”

Re-enter your password before the download process starts. You’ll get a warning saying that the download process could take a while.

Once the download is finished, Facebook will email you with the data. Click on the link below to access it.

You’ll be taken back to this page. Click “Download Archive.”

Screenshot

The file will be sitting on your computer. Click each option to access different parts of your Facebook profile. You can save this data on your desktop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.