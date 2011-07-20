HOW TO: Download OS X Lion From The Mac App Store

Upgrading your operating system used to be a pain in the arse process requiring multiple installation discs and a careful eye. But with today’s release of OS X Lion, it’s never been easier.



First, you need to make sure you’re running the latest version of Snow Leopard. Click the “Apple” symbol in the top left corner of your screen and select “About This Mac.” Make sure you’re running version 10.6.8.

If not, click “Software Update” from the same Apple menu and update your system.

Just fire up the Mac App Store. You’ll see the giant Lion banner across the top. Click on it.

This brings you to the app page for Lion. It costs $29.99 — click the price, then click “Buy App.”

You’ll be prompted to sign in with your iTunes ID. After that, your download/upgrade begins.

