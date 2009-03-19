Download Microsoft's New Web Browser Now*

Another early release from Microsoft’s (MSFT) MIX conference.



Just like the company made Silverlight 3 available the night before Microsoft talked up the new tech, the company is doing the same with the new Internet Explorer web browser.

Download Microsoft IE 8 here.

We expect lots more details tomorrow.

Update: We may have jumped the gun a bit. As our commenters point out, yes, the IE8 offered as of right now is still beta. The above link may update at Microsoft’s promised hour, 9am PT / Noon ET Mar 19.

Sorry if we got anyone’s hopes up, but we’re within inches of the new IE.

