Here's Where To Download Microsoft Office For IPad --  Including Word, Excel And PowerPoint

Microsoft Office GM Julia White launches Office for iPad.

Microsoft launched Office for iPad today, making Word, Excel and PowerPoint — basic work-tools for most people — finally available on the world’s most popular tablet device.

Now you can do all the work that previously required a desktop PC or laptop on an Apple tablet.

As usual, Apple’s iTunes App Store has been a little slow to make them easily available through its search tool. So we’ve done the work for you.

Here are the links that lead to separate downloads of all three products:

Download Word for iPad here.

Download Excel for iPad here.

Download PowerPoint for iPad here.

One thing to note: You need to have an Office 365 subscription. You can’t buy a subscription in the app, though. You have to do that on the web here, or elsewhere first. It costs ~$100 per year for a normal user.

