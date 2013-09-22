If You Have An IPhone, The Police Want You To Download IOS 7 Right Now

Download iOS 7 sooner than later,

authorities say.

That’s because Apple’s latest operating system sports an awesome new feature called Activation Lock.

We first saw the news on AllThingsD.

Activation Lock requires anyone who has your iPhone to enter your Apple ID and password before they can tamper with the “Find my iPhone” feature.

That means it’s going to be a lot harder for someone to successfully get away with stealing your iPhone.

Besides the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, iOS 7 is compatible with the iPhone 5, the iPhone 4S, the iPhone 4, the iPad 4th and 3rd generation, the iPad 2, the iPad Mini, and the fifth-generation iPod Touch.

