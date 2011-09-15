Finally! A Browser For Honeycomb That You'll Actually Want To Use

Two weeks after Mozilla unveiled Firefox For Tablets, a beta is now available that anyone with a Honeycomb tablet can download.



Mobiputing spotted the Mozilla developer’s blog post announcing the beta.

We’re incredibly excited about a new browser choice for Android tablets–especially considering how meticulous and intelligent the people over at Mozilla consistently prove themselves to be.

Click here to check out the downloadable beta for Android Honeycomb tablets, which is still a work in progress, and click on for screenshots of the app in action.

