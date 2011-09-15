Finally! A Browser For Honeycomb That You'll Actually Want To Use

Two weeks after Mozilla unveiled Firefox For Tablets, a beta is now available that anyone with a Honeycomb tablet can download.
Mobiputing spotted the Mozilla developer’s blog post announcing the beta.
We’re incredibly excited about a new browser choice for Android tablets–especially considering how meticulous and intelligent the people over at Mozilla consistently prove themselves to be.
Click here to check out the downloadable beta for Android Honeycomb tablets, which is still a work in progress, and click on for screenshots of the app in action.
The new Tabs interface looks and works great. Flick through tabs with your left thumb, and scroll through content with your right.
We expect the Add On's page to get crowded very soon. The Firefox developer community is bustling with activity.
Here's the preferences pane where you can enable Firefox Sync, which lets you sync bookmarks and history to your desktop with Firefox.
If you want to pull all of your bookmarks and open tabs from your Firefox desktop browser, enter in this code.
