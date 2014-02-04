Here's The Direct Link To Download Facebook's News App Paper

Facebook The Paper app on iPhone.

Paper, a new news curation app from Facebook, launched today.

It’s tough to find in Apple’s App Store search, so just click this link to get it. Paper is only available for iPhone right now.

Paper pulls in stories and updates your Facebook friends share on their News Feeds. You can also follow curated lists of news by topic like, tech, sports, and entertainment. Facebook partnered with several online publications to bring you that content. It can also pull in any story shared publicly on Facebook.

