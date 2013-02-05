BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Developers Earn More Revenue After Discounting Apps

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Discounting iPhone Apps Increases Revenue By 159 per cent (Mashable)

Dropping prices on iPhone and iPad apps drastically improves revenue and download volumes, according to one study. Developers can gain a revenue increase of 159 per cent in a week with price changes on iPhone apps, mobile app analytics firm Distimo reports. Price cuts have a greater effect on iPhone software, with average downloads growing by 1,665 per cent in a five-day span. For iPads, downloads increased by 871 per cent. Developers can see an impact in a short period of time. Distimo’s study shows that in just three days, an increase is already visible. And the positive effect is lasting: the longer the sale lasts, the larger the revenue growth. Read >>

Apple Beats Nokia In Global Web Traffic On Mobiles (Fast Company)

Company StatCounter regularly investigates the differing streams of Web traffic swirling though the world’s websites in the interests of knowing where the globe’s Netizens are and what devices they’re using. And January 2013’s data contains an interesting surprise: For the first time Apple has superseded Nokia as the number one vendor in terms of global mobile Internet access. The data cover devices like smartphones and other units like the iPod touch, but not tablets (but if it did, Apple’s dominance of this market would mean an even greater share of Web traffic). Apple had a 25.86 per cent share of Web traffic, over Nokia’s 22.15 per cent and Samsung’s 22.69 per cent. Read >>

Google Delivering 5x Faster App Revenue Growth Than Apple (BGR)

The latest App Annie statistics once again highlight the biggest app market trend of the past year: Google has started showing spectacular mobile app revenue growth. According to App Annie, Google Play app revenue soared by about 100 per cent, while iOS app revenue grew about 20 per cent between the third and fourth quarters last year. Doubling sales over a three-month period is an impressive performance.

Photo: App Annie

Total app revenue from the iOS camp is still nearly four times the amount of revenue that Google Play generates; but if the current growth trends persist, that gap is going to narrow very soon. Read >>

Ways To Raise Your Mobile Content Game (Hongkiat)

Here are 13 tips for optimising your content for mobile site visitors:

Use placeholder text on common form inputs Less is more Place labels above form inputs Make sure that text is always text Keep headings shorter than short Declare your font size in pixels for perfect control Treat your content like it’s a king Keep copy short Save time with font-based icons Images need love too Go easy on the images Use some asset management magic Don’t make passwords more tedious than they have to be

Are you optimised for mobile? Read >>

What Do Mobile Information Workers Want? (Fortune)

The following graphic comes from a survey of nearly 10,000 so-called mobile information workers in 17 countries conducted last quarter by Forrester Research for its usual target audience: corporate chief information officers:

Photo: Forrester Research

As for the findings in the chart, several points stand out:

Currently 37 per cent of all BYOD smartphones run on the Android platform

More mobile information workers, 208 million in all, want Apple iPhones

Currently 12 per cent of mobile enterprise workers use iPads

But more, 200 million hope that their next tablet will run Microsoft Windows

“Microsoft’s tablet future looks bright,” Forrester concludes. This despite the fact that sales of Microsoft’s current offerings — the Surface and Surface Pro — have so far failed to move the needle. Read >>

Did BlackBerry 10 Arrive Too Late? (Forbes)

In a poll on Computer World, the publication asked, “The company formerly known as Research in Motion will try to score in the smartphone game with the launch of a new OS, two new handsets and a new company name. Can they do it?”

Yes, BB10 and new phones will woo back buyers (275 votes) – 25.39 per cent

Maybe, but it’ll depend on the BB10 app ecosphere (266 votes) – 24.56 per cent

Not unless iOS or Android slip up (128 votes) – 11.82 per cent

No, BlackBerry waited too long to catch up (352 votes) – 32.5 per cent

What’s a BlackBerry? (62 votes) – 5.72 per cent

While the survey is relatively small (only 1,083 people have currently voted), it is yet another sign that BlackBerry’s challenges are far from over. Read >>

Half Of All Mobile Apps Will Be HTML5 / Native Hybrids By 2016 (Gartner via iDownloadBlog)

A convergence of mobile trends is setting the stage for a day when more than half of applications will support both HTML5 and native iOS/Android environments. That’s the word from research giant Gartner, who predicts companies must support multiple platforms as well as native features. Additionally, the researcher forecasts brand-name smartphone makers could be pushed out of the low-cost market as countries such as China and India produce home-grown alternatives priced as low as $50. By 2016, more than 50 per cent of mobile apps will be hybrids, Gartner forecasts. While IT departments have traditionally viewed mobility as a separate topic from supporting desktops, that tactic must change in light of the growing use of mobile devices in the workplace. Read >>

